Google's shift to AI automation sparks ad sales reorganisation | World Business Watch

WION Video Team  | Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
Google is undergoing a major transformation in its ad sales unit, driven by recent advancements in artificial intelligence. The company's introduction of AI-based tools, particularly performance max, has rendered many jobs redundant as it can automatically suggest and create high-performing ads with minimal human intervention. This restructuring follows google's historic job cut of 12,000 employees earlier this year.

