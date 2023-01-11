Golden Globe Awards 2023: The best and worst moments

The Golden Globe ceremonies are considered more relaxed and informal than compared to its bigger cousin and more prestigious Oscars, which only award films. Hosted by comedian-actor Jerrod Carmichael, this ceremony came on the heels of numerous controversies that have plagued HFPA. And while the ceremony was fine (and controversy-free, for the most part), it felt too stretched. Here are the best and worst moments at the Golden Globe Awards 2023.