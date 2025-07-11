LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Golan Heights emerges as biggest hurdle in peace negotiations
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 11, 2025, 22:00 IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 22:00 IST
Golan Heights emerges as biggest hurdle in peace negotiations
Videos Jul 11, 2025, 22:00 IST

Golan Heights emerges as biggest hurdle in peace negotiations

Longtime enemies Israel and Syria are now talking about peace. There's only one problem: one area—the Golan Heights. We tell you more.

Trending Topics

trending videos