Goa's oldest craft: This ceramic designer creates wonders behind the pottery wheel

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 07:35 PM IST
Thomas a ceramist, sculptor, and painter who traces his love for clay to a childhood spent playing with mud during monsoon. The famous Indian artist makes simple and organic ceramic forms using traditional Indian techniques. Take a look at the wonders that Thomas Luis creates in Goa.

