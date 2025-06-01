LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 01, 2025, 11:36 IST | Updated: Jun 01, 2025, 11:36 IST
Global Tariff Tensions Escalate
Trump doubles steel tariffs to 50%, sparking global backlash. EU threatens countermeasures, UK calls it a “body blow,” and South Korean exports slump as trade tensions rise.

