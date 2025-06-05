LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Global ocean trade faces pressure from climate & tariffs
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 05, 2025, 12:06 IST | Updated: Jun 05, 2025, 12:06 IST
Global ocean trade faces pressure from climate & tariffs
Videos Jun 05, 2025, 12:06 IST

Global ocean trade faces pressure from climate & tariffs

Global trade tensions are set to disrupt the flow of ocean goods, with the United States likely to face a sharp rise in seafood prices.

Trending Topics

trending videos