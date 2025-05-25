LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 25, 2025, 08:25 IST | Updated: May 25, 2025, 08:25 IST
Global carriers urge Israel to ease passenger rules | Israel-Hamas war | West Asia crisis
Videos May 25, 2025, 08:25 IST

British Airways has extended its flight suspensions to and from Israel to 31st of July after Houthi missile strike near Tel Aviv's Ben-Gurion airport.

