Glenn Maxwell produces the greatest ODI knock of all-time as Australia qualify for the semis

Glenn Maxwell singlehandedly rescued Australia from a hopeless situation and carried the five-time World Champions to a remarkable three-wicket win over Afghanistan at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Maxwell was cramping and also battling a lower back injury which restricted his ability to play a proper innings but the Big Show produced a defiant display of hitting that will be remembered in the annals of Cricket. He became just the third batter to score a double hundred in a World Cup game and scored 82% of his team's run when at the crease. Maxwell finished unbeaten on 201 off 128 balls and his knock saw Australia qualify for the semi-finals. That innings left 1996 World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore speechless.