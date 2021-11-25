Giant balloon inflated on eve of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade | WION Edge

Nov 25, 2021, 09:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The big balloons were blown up on the eve of the 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The "Star Wars" character popularly known as Baby Yoda joined Astronaut Snoopy and Papa Smurf.
