Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 01, 2025, 21:00 IST | Updated: Jul 01, 2025, 21:00 IST
Ghana uses drones to combat illegal mining
Gold mine operators in Ghana are increasingly using drones to detect and deter illegal "Wildcat" miners as gold prices surge.

