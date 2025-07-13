Published: Jul 13, 2025, 17:45 IST | Updated: Jul 13, 2025, 17:45 IST
Videos Jul 13, 2025, 17:45 IST
Germany: thousands celebrate "Rave the planet" parade in Berlin
Tens of thousands of techno enthusiasts gathered in Berlin for the annual "Rave the Planet" parade on Saturday. It was the fourth edition of the parade. The motto for this year’s parade was, "Our future is now". "Rave The Planet" is considered the successor event to the Love Parade, and calls for the recognition and preservation of electronic music culture.