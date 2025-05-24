LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 24, 2025, 13:02 IST | Updated: May 24, 2025, 13:02 IST
Germany: Mass stabbing at Hamburg railway station leaves 12 people injured
Videos May 24, 2025, 13:02 IST

Germany: Mass stabbing at Hamburg railway station leaves 12 people injured

At least 12 people have been injured in a knife attack at a railway station in the German city of Hamburg. Watch in for more details!

