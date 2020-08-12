LIVE TV
Get WION News app for latest news
install
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
Germany couple's bakery in China helps deaf-mute people get employed
Aug 12, 2020, 04.00 PM(IST)
Follow Us
A German couple has been helping children with disabilities for nearly two decades in central China's Hunan Province and ran a bakery for nine years training deaf-mute people to become qualified bakers.