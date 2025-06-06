Published: Jun 06, 2025, 10:36 IST | Updated: Jun 06, 2025, 10:36 IST
Jun 06, 2025
Germany Chancellor Merz Avoids Zelensky's Fate In Oval Office, Calls Meeting With Trump Good
Trump-Merz: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz meets former U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House. The high-profile meeting takes place in the Oval Office, focusing on transatlantic ties, global security, and economic cooperation. Stay tuned as WION brings you live updates and expert insights from Washington.