/Germany Approves Plan to Attract More Military Recruits, Stops Short of Conscription

German lawmakers have approved a government plan to boost military recruitment amid rising concerns over Russia. The plan aims to increase armed forces personnel to 260,000 over the next decade, improve pay and training, and introduce mandatory medical checks for young men, while keeping service voluntary. Lawmakers stress conscription is not being reintroduced, though limited compulsory service remains a possibility if needed.