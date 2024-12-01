Thousands gathered in Tbilisi to protest against the government's decision to suspend accession talks with the European Union. Demonstrators were seen shouting "traitors" and holding photographs of journalists who they say were beaten by police. Earlier more than 100 diplomats and civil servants signed an open letter accusing the government of not aligning with Georgia's strategic interests. Watch in for more details!
Georgia: Protests Erupt After Government Suspends EU Accession Talks
