LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Geneva watch dealers feel heat from US tariffs
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 10, 2025, 10:45 IST | Updated: Jul 10, 2025, 10:45 IST
Geneva watch dealers feel heat from US tariffs
Videos Jul 10, 2025, 10:45 IST

Geneva watch dealers feel heat from US tariffs

Donald Trump’s tariffs have stopped the clock for watchmakers in Switzerland. The Swiss watch industry is reeling under the 31 percent tariffs proposed on Swiss goods.

Trending Topics

trending videos