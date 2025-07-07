Generations Unite To Set New Record For World Largest String Orchestra

A record-breaking 1,353 musicians braved the rain as they gathered in Recklinghausen's town hall square on Sunday (July 6) to form the world's largest string orchestra, performing Ludwig van Beethoven's "Ode to Joy", organisers said. "It's the last part of Beethoven's 9th Symphony, which has become the European anthem. And the idea that music connects people is ideal for such an occasion," said Rasmus Baumann, General Music Director of the Westfalen Symphonic Orchestra, who conducted the event.