GE aerospace joins forces in India for Jet engine domination

GE Aerospace and Hindustan aeronautics limited (HAL) have joined forces to produce fighter jet engines for the Indian air force. The agreement includes the potential joint production of ge aerospace's f414 engines in India, supporting the Indian air force's light combat aircraft mk2 program. Ge Aerospace, with over four decades of presence in India, has a strong track record in the industry, including engines, avionics, services, engineering, manufacturing, and local sourcing.