/Gaza war: Amid truce talks, IDF launches airstrikes, says destruction of terror groups will continue

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 07, 2025, 15:30 IST | Updated: Jul 07, 2025, 15:30 IST
Videos Jul 07, 2025, 15:30 IST

Israel's military has issued an evacuation warning to Palestinians in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, saying it was launching a heavy bombardment in the area. Watch in for more details!

