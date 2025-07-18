Gaza's tragedy: Risk death for food, or starve | Israel-Gaza war

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has spiralled into an unimaginable nightmare. Faced with starvation, Gazans are forced to risk their lives daily just to get food and water. From UNICEF mourning children killed in aid queues to shocking UN reports of 875 Palestinians killed near aid sites. We reveal devastating Israeli strikes on schools and the only Catholic church, witness accounts of deadly stampedes, and the soaring death toll that has forced families to bury loved ones in makeshift plots.