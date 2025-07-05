LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 05, 2025, 08:15 IST | Updated: Jul 05, 2025, 08:15 IST
Gaza Crisis: Hamas to release 10 hostages, bodies of 18 others as per proposal
Gaza Crisis: Hamas to release 10 hostages, bodies of 18 others as per proposal

Hamas on Friday said it was ready to start talks "immediately" on a proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza, where the civil defence agency said Israel's ongoing offensive killed more than 50 people.

