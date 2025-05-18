LOGIN
Annu.pathak
Written By Annu.pathak
Published: May 18, 2025, 11:07 IST | Updated: May 18, 2025, 11:07 IST
Gaza Ceasefire Talks With Hamas Resume As Israeli Assault Kills Hundreds Within Hours
May 18, 2025, 11:07 IST

Gaza Ceasefire Talks With Hamas Resume As Israeli Assault Kills Hundreds Within Hours

Hours after Israel launched a major offensive, Hamas said that its negotiators have opened a new round of talks aimed at ending the war in Gaza. Taher al-Nounou, an adviser to the head of Hamas, said a new round of negotiations had officially begun in Doha on Saturday, reported BBC. There were no preconditions from either side, and all issues were on the table for discussion.

