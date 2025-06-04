Gaza carnage: Israeli fire kills 27 at food site, UN demands war crime probe

At least 27 Palestinians were killed and over 180 injured near a Gaza food distribution site on Tuesday, in what doctors called “absolute carnage.” Israeli forces say they fired warning shots at "suspects" who strayed from designated aid access routes, but Gaza officials accuse Israel of committing a "horrific, intentionally repeated crime." This marks the third deadly shooting at an aid centre in just over a week, with over 100 killed so far. The UN warns that blocking food and attacking civilians could constitute a war crime. Aid agencies say 2.3 million Gazans face starvation as Israeli-backed aid systems come under fire.