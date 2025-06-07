LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Gaza: body of Thai hostage recovered amid continued strikes in Rafah
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 07, 2025, 23:21 IST | Updated: Jun 07, 2025, 23:21 IST
Gaza: body of Thai hostage recovered amid continued strikes in Rafah
Videos Jun 07, 2025, 23:21 IST

Gaza: body of Thai hostage recovered amid continued strikes in Rafah

The body of a Thai hostage has been recovered amid continued airstrikes in Rafah, Gaza. Watch to know more!

Trending Topics

trending videos