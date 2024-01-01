LIVE TV

Gangster Goldy Brar declared terrorist under anti-terror law

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 11:05 PM IST
Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who is considered the mastermind behind the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, has been declared terrorist. Watch this video to know all about it.

