G7 Summit 2025: Canada, UK, Australia & EU Tighten Sanctions Shadow Fleet

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who hosted a G7 leaders’ summit in Kananaskis, holds a news conference. World leaders have gathered in Kananaskis, Canada, for the G7 Summit. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and Mexico’s newly elected President Claudia Sheinbaum are among the key invitees joining discussions on global challenges, economic stability, and security.