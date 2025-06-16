Live TV
G7 Leaders Arrive for 51st Summit in Calgary, Canada
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Jun 16, 2025, 12:11 IST
| Updated:
Jun 16, 2025, 12:11 IST
Videos
Jun 16, 2025, 12:11 IST
G7 Leaders Arrive for 51st Summit in Calgary, Canada
Top leaders of the world have descended on a luxury mountain lodge nestled in the foothills of the Canadian Rockies for the G7 summit.
Trending Topics
G7
Canada
World News
WION
