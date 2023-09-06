G20 Summit will confront rising food prices in global trade

Sep 06, 2023
The G20 Summit is just around the corner and in this segment we dab into the world of International trade and the pivotal role played by the G20. India's current presidency of the G20 brings both opportunities and challenges to the forefront. In this report let's explore how India aims to capitalize on this on the global stage while also addressing the pressing issue of rising food prices in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

