G20 Summit 2023: Xi's absence an opportunity for Biden to strengthen ties?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 10:05 PM IST
US President Joe Biden may have one-upped his rivals the moment he stepped off Air Force One and set foot on Indian soil. America’s two main geopolitical foes, China and Russia, stayed home as the world’s wealthiest countries met this week for the G20 summit in New Delhi — a point that Biden administration officials have been happy to emphasize.

