G20 Summit 2023 : What is G20 Summit and what's the history behind

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 10:30 PM IST
The G20 includes 19 nations – Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom and United States – along with the European Union. Spain is invited as a permanent guest. The main objective of this summit is to unite and discuss emerging economies to address matters related to global economic and financial stability.

