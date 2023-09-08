G20 Summit 2023: US President Joe Biden lands in New Delhi

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 08:05 PM IST
US President Joe Biden lands in New Delhi and is set to hold bilateral talks later in the evening with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier in the day, PM Modi held discussions with his Bangladesh and Mauritius counterparts Sheikh Hasina and Pravind Kumar Jugnauth respectively.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos