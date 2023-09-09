G20 Summit 2023: Summit is a way to make world India ready and India world ready : Amitabh Kant

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
One of the G20 Summit's most important accomplishments was progress in women-led development, particularly the closing of gender gaps and the reduction of the labor force participation gap, as highlighted by G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant. The creation of a new working group dedicated to the empowerment of women serves as a symbol of this accomplishment. Kant emphasized that this success represents both Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and India's capacity to bring other countries, including developing nations, China, and Russia, to the negotiating table and reach agreements on important problems. Kant further emphasized that the G20 presidency led by India was the most ambitious in the organization's history.

