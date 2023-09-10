G20 Summit 2023: Summit concludes in New Delhi, Brazil handed over presidency

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially concluded the high-profile G20 Summit in New Delhi by handing over the presidency to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. He will soon talk to media from the International Media Centre.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos