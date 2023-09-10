G20 Summit 2023: Rishi Sunak hits out at China after a Chinese spy arrested in UK

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
After the detention of a parliamentary researcher on suspicion of espionage for Beijing, Rishi Sunak questioned China's premier over his nation's "unacceptable" intervention in British democracy. On Sunday, hours after learning of two arrests in the UK for violating the Official Secrets Act, the Prime Minister voiced his concerns to Li Qiang during the G20 conference in India.

