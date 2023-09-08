G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi to meet US President Joe Biden today; back to back bilateral scheduled

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to host US President Joe Biden at the G-20 Summit. He will be holding a series of bilateral including US, Bangladesh and Mauritius on Friday; UK, Japan, Germany and Italy on Saturday and EU, Canada, Brazil and UAE on Sunday.

