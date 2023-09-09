G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi to hold talks with leaders of UK, Germany & Italy

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 10:55 AM IST
The stage is set for the G20 Summit as the Grand Summit will begin shortly in India's national capital New Delhi. The world's most powerful leaders are expected to discuss key issues related to global economy security and climate over the course of next two days. A lot is lined up for the day one of the summit.

