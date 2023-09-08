G20 Summit 2023: India to showcase culture and tourism

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 08:10 PM IST
Leaders from the world's top economies have started arriving in India for the two-day-long G20 summit, which is taking place amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as well as concerns about the current challenges facing the global economy and various factors affecting climate change.

