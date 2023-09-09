G20 Summit 2023: India reiterates calls for trust, peace | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 05:50 PM IST
India is hosting the G20 Summit on Saturday (September 9) and Sunday. A controversy emerged in the run-up to the summit when Indian President Droupadi Murmu sent invites for the dinner on the sidelines of the summit by calling herself "President of Bharat." This stirred speculation that the government may be about to change the country's name. This possible change of name triggered a squabble between opposition parties and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi began addressing the G20 member states in New Delhi. The desk where he was sitting had the nameplate Bharat instead of India.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos