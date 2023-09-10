G20 Summit 2023: Excluding Russia from grain deal talks will not be sustainable: Turkish President

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 05:50 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday proposed a virtual session of the G-20 around the end of November to take stock of the suggestions and decisions made at the leaders’ summit that concluded on September 10. In his concluding remarks at the final session of the two-day G-20 summit in New Delhi, Modi noted that India’s presidency of G-20 would officially continue till November 30 and over two-and-half months were left for its tenure as the head of the grouping.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos