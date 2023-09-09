G20 Summit 2023: Delhi's G20 long weekend plans to relax and reconnect

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
Many Delhiites appear to be preparing for a lengthy four-day weekend vacation instead of the G20 Summit, which will take place in the national capital of Delhi from September 8 to 10. A number of tourism-related businesses, including hotels and travel agencies, claim to be experiencing an increase in demand for the lengthy G20 weekend.

