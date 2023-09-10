G20 Summit 2023: Any initiative isolating Russia 'bound to fail', says Erdogan during G20 press meet

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday (September 10) unequivocally asserted that "any initiative that isolates Russia is bound to fail". He was speaking at news conference in New Delhi during the G20 Summit. Turkey is widely perceived to posses a political capital with respect to Russia. Turkey even mediated between Ukraine and Russia to strike the Black Sea grain deal and continues to play significant part in developments surrounding it.

