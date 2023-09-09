G20 Summit 2023: 40 world leaders converge in New Delhi for the key summit

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
At the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed visiting foreign leaders. Ajay Banga, the head of the World Bank, Antonio Guterres, and other delegates arrived in the Indian capital for a two-day discussion of difficult global issues. Modi shook hands with all of them.

