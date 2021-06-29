G20 foreign ministers meet face-to-face after COVID-19 pandemic in Italy

Jun 29, 2021, 07:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Foreign ministers from the G-20 major economies met face-to-face on Tuesday for the first time since 2019 in Italy. The two days summit is a part of the series of high-level gatherings scheduled ahead of the G-20 leaders' summit in October.
