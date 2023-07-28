G20 climate sustainability meeting begins in Chennai with minister from 35 nations

G20 ministers from 35 nations have gathered in india for a three-day meet. The G20 environment and climate ministerial meeting, is taking place in capital city of the southern state of Tamil Nadu, Chennai. Important issues on the cards are climate change mitigation, adaptation and climate finance. Indian prime minister Narendra Modi talked about how india plays an important role in protecting the environment. He urged the ministers not to forget their duty towards mother nature and continue with their efforts to save the environment.