/FSSAI bans plastic in pan masala packaging, mandates natural materials only

In a major move to curb plastic pollution, India's food regulator FSSAI has banned the use of plastic in pan masala packaging. Under the new Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Amendment Regulations, 2026, materials like polyethylene, polypropylene, polyester, and PVC are now completely prohibited. Only paper, paperboard, cellulose, tin, or glass will be allowed, and even these must be entirely free of plastic, aluminium foil, or metallised layers.