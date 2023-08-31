From Silicon Valley to UAE: The journey of 'Jais' language model

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
In an alliance of engineering prowess, cutting-edge research, and innovation, a significant leap has been made in the realm of artificial intelligence. Meet 'Jais,' a large language model that's set to redefine the boundaries of generative AI applications. Named after the highest peak in the United Arab Emirates, 'Jais' is the result of a joint initiative involving cerebral systems, the Silicon Valley chip innovator, the Mohamed Bin Zayed University Of Artificial Intelligence, and G42's subsidiary, inception, specialising in AI advancements.

