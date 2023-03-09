French senate votes to raise retirement age

The French senate voted on Thursday to raise the retirement age by two years to 64. The pension system overhaul is a part of a broad bill that is the flagship measure of French president Emmanuel macron's second term. The conservative dominated legislative body voted in favour to raise the age of retirement by 201 votes to 115. Meanwhile women in France took to the streets protesting against the pension reform. The culture sector workers also protested inside Paris' louvre museum against the government's proposed pension reform.