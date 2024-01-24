Two French Rafales to take part in India's Republic day, French Air force's Lieutenant Romain Bresson has told our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal. These Rafales will travel to India from the UAE. Important to recall, last year, India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, was the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade in Paris. During that parade, Indian Air Force's Rafale Jets, part of the 101 Squadron from Hashimara, featured in the flypast.