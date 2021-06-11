French prosecutors demand 18-month jail term for man who slapped Macron

Jun 11, 2021, 09:50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
French prosecutors have requested an 18-month jail term for a man who slapped President Emmanuel Macron in the face. The court gave Damien Tarel a sentence of 18 months in jail, but 14 of those months were suspended.
Read in App